El protocolo Kardashian: Tests, avión privado y una isla exclusiva para celebrar el cumpleaños de Kim sin COVID-19

Tanto sacrificio para alcanzar el éxito debía tener alguna recompensa, y vaya que la ha tenido.
La empresaria Kim Kardashian ha podido celebrar por todo lo alto su cumpleaños, familiares, regalos y amigos no faltaron para la celebración que tuvo lugar en una isla privada, es totalmente normal que se sienta «bendecida», como lo ha asegurado en su cuenta de Instagram.
JUST DROPPED: @kkwbeauty’s The Complete Opalescent Collection — Inspired by my birthstone, the opal is now available + 40% off Birthday Sale! The new collection includes brand new Semi Matte Liquid Lipstick in 8 shades, a 10-pan Opalescent Pressed Powder Palette, an opalescent Birthstone Gloss and two new shades of our bestselling Opalescent Lip Liner. Shop the #Opalescent Collection now + enjoy 40% off on my favorite must haves at both KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. Exclusively online at KKWBEAUTY.COM and KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
La dueña de la marca de fajas Skims no tuvo reparo en arreglarlo todo para que su cumpleaños numero 40 se celebrara como merece la realeza de los negocios y las redes sociales.
La más exitosa de las Kardashian alquiló un avión privado, con este trasladó a sus 30 amiguetes y familiares más cercanos a la isla. Vamos, lo que nos ha pasado a todos. Antes, para cuidar la salud de todos realizó «múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena».
Lo que llaman el ‘protocolo Kardashian’ tenía una finalidad que ella misma definió: «fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento».
«Antes de la Covid, no creo que ninguno de nosotros apreciara realmente el simple lujo que era poder viajar y estar junto a familiares y amigos en un entorno seguro. Después de 2 semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento».
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
