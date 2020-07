Drew Barrymore comparte sus secreto de belleza en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

That’s all folks! #beautyjunkieweek closes out with @sundayriley Juno oil and @nowfoodsofficial vitamin e which are beautiful oils to truly hydrate your skin! It’s been a great time and all@I can say is he good to yourself. Be kind. Be happy. I believe beauty is about to be way we feel. And if we have tools to feel good then that’s how we present ourselves. It’s not about the way it looks, the question is are we happy and confident and ready to laugh and listen! I am so into promoting positive messages in the beauty world! We are who we are and that is unique and beautiful in itself. Now go out there and kill it! And share tips with others along the way!