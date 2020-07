¿Qué es Tantouring? ☀

View this post on Instagram

I found this video on tiktok and….holy fuck! Let’s start out by saying NEVER DO THIS! this is so incredibly irresponsible. This whole “tantouring” thing is bullshit and dangerous. By the time you are tanned the damage is already done it might sound like a good idea to be tanned in certain places but it’s such a bad idea. Continually exposing yourself to the sun on purpose can lead to premature ageing in the places you missed as well as the possibility of developing melanoma (skin cancer) I wonder what the experts think?? @draegeanchan @dr.ginza @doctoranne_ @drnataliaspierings @theecowell @drdrayzday @drdavinlim . . . . #bbloggers #scottishbloggers #skincarejunkie #beautyblog #glasgowblogger #skincare #beautyguru #beautyjunkie #scottishbloggers #shinyhappybloggers #skincare #wakeupandmakeup #skincarememes #memes #skincareaddict #skincarecommunity #skincareroutine #365inskincare #skincarescience #skincareblog #skincareblogger #factsnotfear #tantouring #tantour