Zara arrasa haciéndole la competencia a Kim Kardashian y lanza tres prendas que hacen cuer-pa-zo

LAUNCHING TOMORROW – NAKED. @kimkardashian wears the Convertible Slip Dress in Honey — featuring a unique silhouette that is both functional and sexy and convertible straps that allow for multiple ways to wear. Shop NAKED TOMORROW, MONDAY FEBRUARY 24 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST only at SKIMS.COM and join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop. Photo: @jackie_nickerson