Gucci siembra la polémica al lanzar un peto con manchas de césped por 1.400 dólares

View this post on Instagram

Artists were commissioned to create images of Gucci MX featuring Gucci logo in overlay in the style of an advertisement for the new issue of @frankenstein_magazine. #GucciMX is born from the 5-year creative vision of @alessandro_michele’s collections which take shape in gender fluidity and freedom to express who you are. Image 1 is by @nygelpanasco and Image 2 features the #GucciJackie1961 bag by Davide Busnelli @davidebusn. #AlessandroMichele Discover more about #GucciMX and download the fanzine through link in bio.