Kim Kardashian posa con un modelo mascarilla de Balmain de superlujo

View this post on Instagram

Monsieur Balmain stressed evolution over revolution. “Our new reality calls for even greater boldness and resistance. That confident and fearless spirit is the essence of our #BalmainArmy—and it is what my team and I always celebrate.” @olivier_rousteing 📺 In our new @youtube video series, Olivier Rousteing invited Valerie Steele, the renowned New-York based Museum at FIT Director, for an exclusive conversation about the Balmain Heritage. Watch now (link in bio) #BALMAINENSEMBLE