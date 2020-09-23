Kim Kardashian posa con un modelo mascarilla de Balmain de superlujo

Lujo incluso en pandemia de coronavirus.
Kim Kardashian ha estado haciendo todo lo posible para mantener unida a su familia, en medio de la bronca por la salud mental de su esposo Kanye West y las frecuentes tormentas que monta en Twitter.
Pero KKW Beauty, que tiene 39 años, es capaz de todo, incluso de apartar de su mente del caos y embutir su cuerpo serrano en un conjunto de Balmain, de pies a cabeza, que le envió personalmente el director creativo de la marca de lujo francesa, Olivier Rousteing.
‘Balmain Barbie’, escribe Kardashian mientras modelaba el corte de alta costura para sus 185 millones de seguidores de Instagram.
Antes de probarse el atuendo, Kim les dio a sus fans un vistazo más de cerca a las diversas piezas que le habían regalado generosamente.
‘¡Oh Dios mío! Mira este Balmain. Mira este jersey de cuello alto con los guantes y los shorts de motociclista y el bolso … ‘, narró, mientras enfocaba su cámara sobre los artículos de lujo.
Un elemento que realmente emocionó a la estrella de Keeping Up With The Kardashians fue la exclusiva mascarilla Balmain.
¡Y ustedes, chicos, hay una máscara! Es tan lindo ‘, exclamó.
Cerró su video agradeciendo a Olivier por el regalo ‘increíble’.
