«Obladi oblada», el mejor cover de «The Beatles» por Gabriela Bee

La canción «Obladi Oblada» del vídeo es el mejor cover de los legendarios «Cuatro de Liverpool» «The Beatles», y lo interpreta una niña. Ella es Gabriela Bee, quien es hija de la popular familia de YouTube y Vine Eh Bee, también conocida como Gabriela Bee y anteriormente como Miss Monkey. Su canal familiar de YouTube tiene más de ocho millones de suscriptores. Como artista musical, ha hecho covers en su canal personal de YouTube y en el canal Eh Bee.

OB LA DI OB LA DA

Desmond has a barrow in the marketplace

Molly is the singer in a band

Desmond says to Molly, girl, I like your face

And Molly says this as she takes him by the hand

Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Desmond takes a trolley to the jeweller’s store

Buys a twenty carat golden ring

Takes it back to Molly waiting at the door

And as he gives it to her she begins to sing

Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

In a couple of years they have built

A home sweet home

With a couple of kids running in the yard

Of Desmond and Molly Jones

Happy ever after in the market place

Desmond lets the children lend a hand

Molly stays at home and does her pretty face

And in the evening she still sings it with the band

Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

In a couple of years they have built

A home sweet home

With a couple of kids running in the yard

Of Desmond and Molly Jones

Happy ever after in the market place

Molly lets the children lend a hand

Desmond stays at home and does his pretty face

And in the evening she’s a singer with the band

Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

And if you want some fun, sing ob-la-di, bla-da

Autores de la canción: John Lennon / Paul McCartney