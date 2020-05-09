«Obladi oblada», el mejor cover de «The Beatles» por Gabriela Bee

La canción «Obladi Oblada» del vídeo es el mejor cover de los legendarios «Cuatro de Liverpool» «The Beatles», y lo interpreta una niña. Ella es Gabriela Bee, quien es hija de la popular familia de YouTube y Vine Eh Bee, también conocida como Gabriela Bee y anteriormente como Miss Monkey. Su canal familiar de YouTube tiene más de ocho millones de suscriptores. Como artista musical, ha hecho covers en su canal personal de YouTube y en el canal Eh Bee.
OB LA DI OB LA DA
Desmond has a barrow in the marketplace
Molly is the singer in a band
Desmond says to Molly, girl, I like your face
And Molly says this as she takes him by the hand
Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Desmond takes a trolley to the jeweller’s store
Buys a twenty carat golden ring
Takes it back to Molly waiting at the door
And as he gives it to her she begins to sing
Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
In a couple of years they have built
A home sweet home
With a couple of kids running in the yard
Of Desmond and Molly Jones
Happy ever after in the market place
Desmond lets the children lend a hand
Molly stays at home and does her pretty face
And in the evening she still sings it with the band
Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
In a couple of years they have built
A home sweet home
With a couple of kids running in the yard
Of Desmond and Molly Jones
Happy ever after in the market place
Molly lets the children lend a hand
Desmond stays at home and does his pretty face
And in the evening she’s a singer with the band
Ob la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la di, ob-la-da, life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
And if you want some fun, sing ob-la-di, bla-da
Autores de la canción: John Lennon / Paul McCartney
Comentar desde Facebook