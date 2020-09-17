El dueño de un lujoso restaurante cobra más de 850 dólares por comensal pero pide donativos para pagar a sus empleados

Más información
El reconocido chef estadounidense, Thomas Keller, ha reabierto desde el 1 de septiembre, su famoso restaurante The French Laundry ubicado en Yountville (California, EE.UU.).
El lujoso establecimiento, funciona desde inicios de mes con solo tres mesas, una en cada uno de los tres comedores del local.
Tras el paso del coronavirus y las medidas de restricción para evitar los contagios, el lujo de la ‘exclusividad’ tendrá un valor de 850 dólares por persona, cuando por lo general el menú de degustación rondaba los 350 dólares.
«Ofreceremos 3 mesas dentro del histórico edificio French Laundry. Thomas Kellery y su equipo preparará un extenso menú degustación del chef para usted y sus invitados», publicó el restaurante en su cuenta de Instagram.
Recientemente, el cocinero anunció que se abrieron reservaciones para el próximo mes de octubre y para hacerlo debe ser a través de su página web, donde sorprendentemente también se puede encontrar una petición online de donativos para pagar a sus trabajadores.
«Le invito, si puede, a considerar una donación deducible de impuestos al Keller Restaurant Relief Fund para ayudar a su mesero favorito, al cantinero que conoce su estado de ánimo, al chef que envía un plato adicional, al portero que es parte integral de todo lo que hacemos, o los equipos de gerencia y administración que trabajan incansablemente», reza la petición.
Keller posee actualmente siete estrellas Michelin: tres con The French Laundry, otras tres corresponden a Per Se (la versión de la costa este de su restaurante en Yountville) y una con el bistró francés Bouchon. También fue asesor de Pixar en la película Ratatouille.
View this post on Instagram
We are now offering reservations for August. All dining experiences are now exclusively outdoors until further notice, as we have reconfigured our outdoor space to accommodate social distancing. We look forward to welcoming you to #Yountville. Reservations can be made using the reservation link in our bio. Please stay safe, wear a face covering, and take care of you family and loved ones.
Pero, tal parece que la pandemia ha debilitado los cimientos de lo que parecía un gran imperio gastronómico.
Evidentemente, esta situación ha dejado perplejas a muchas personas al comparar los elevados precios de 850 dólares por un menú mientras se piden donaciones para pagar nóminas.
View this post on Instagram
"At our restaurants, our actions have always been guided by the core values of awareness, initiative and responsibility. This has been our ethos at our establishments, and it remains so in these challenging times. While we have always adhered to the highest cleanliness and food safety standards, we want to ensure our guests, purveyors and staff that we are going above and beyond, and also working in accordance with the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, and local health authorities. . Given the uncertainties posed by the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we will gladly accommodate any cancellations and or refunds regarding reservations and or special events. We all have a role to play in contributing to the health and welfare of our communities. We will run our restaurants safely and responsibly for as long as deemed safe. . We would like to welcome you and remain a haven and a source of nourishment and comfort in our communities. We are committed to the safety and health of all our teams and are making sure that each and every member feels informed and protected. . I remain in your service and please reach out to my team at tkrg@prconsulting.net or our restaurants with any questions or concern." – Thomas Keller
Comentar desde Facebook