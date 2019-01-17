10 historias de pareja que confirman que el hilo rojo del destino existe

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

“Justin & I met on a dating site when we were both 32 years old. We were two wounded hearts coming together. A few years before we met, Justin’s fiancé was tragically murdered the night before they were supposed to move in together. It took him years to cope with this unexpected & devastating loss. I too was damaged. Most of my past relationships had been with men who mistreated me and made me feel unworthy. When I came across Justin’s profile, something drew me towards him. When we started talking, we had an instant chemistry. It felt like we had known each other forever. When we first met, Justin told me he liked my name because his first crush was a girl named Amy in preschool. I jokingly told him I didn't want to hear about another girl named Amy who wasn't me. A month into our relationship, I pointed out a scar above Justin's eye & asked him how he got it. He told me it was from falling off the monkey bars at "good ol' Sunshine preschool." My jaw dropped, I squealed, "What! That's where I went to preschool!" And then another realization, "Justin! We're the same age! We must have gone to preschool together!" Justin looked at me in a state of shock & then said, "Babe, don't you remember me telling you about my 1st crush being a girl named Amy?" My heart almost exploded. "Maybe I was that Amy!" I ecstatically said, "Oh my god, babe. We're preschool sweethearts!" We immediately called our moms & had them dig through old photos. Sure enough, my mom found our class picture from Sunshine Preschool, and not only were Justin and I both in it, but we were sitting right next to each other. This confirmed that we were in fact Preschool Sweethearts, and furthermore, destined to be together from the start. We also believe that Justin's late fiancé is his guardian angel who guided us back together. About 2 years after we started dating, I wrote a letter to a news station about our story. 3 weeks later, we were invited to appear on The View, but little did I know, there was a whole other surprise in store. Justin proposed to me live on TV and had students from Sunshine Preschool hold up signs that said, “Amy, will you marry me?” I’m here to say second chances are possible"

