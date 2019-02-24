Ocio y Cultura
El cura que cree que darle las hostias a los niños es hacer esto…

PD, 24 de febrero de 2019 a las 13:07
Cura Twitter
El usuario M LeMont @MisterSalesman compartía este 23 de febrero de 2019 en Twitter, este violento vídeo con el siguiente mensaje aclaratorio:

What exactly is going on here? How would you react if your child got smacked across the head? Some kids got hit harder than others. I don't get it. Someone please, explain. 😪 😩 GIF via Dax_x98 BerryYNWA

¿Que está exactamente pasando aqui? ¿Cómo reaccionarías si tu hijo fuera golpeado en la cabeza? Algunos niños fueron golpeados más fuerte que otros. No lo entiendo. Alguien me lo puede explicar por favor.

La escena resulta más que indignante y las redes arden al respecto.

