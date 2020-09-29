Nada es lo que parece en redes sociales: el antes y el después de las fotos más espectaculares de Instagram

Aunque es un secreto a voces que las apariencias engañan, y en redes sociales todavía más, un nuevo reto viral bautizado como ‘The setup Vs. the shot’ pretende evidenciarlo del modo más efectivo: mostrando cómo se gestaron algunas de las imágenes más espectaculares que se suben a plataformas como Instagram. Para ello, muchos internautas han compartido los secretos de montaje que esconden, adjuntando también el resultado final de las capturas.

Escenarios falsos, poses fingidas, cromas, juegos de iluminación o distancias engañosas son solo algunos de los incontables recursos de los que estos artistas echan mano para obtener impresionantes obras.

Setup Vs. the shot pic.twitter.com/VtAkwDr0Dm — Jordan Blake (@jordanblake587) September 13, 2020

The setup vs the shot

Creatively directed by myself | shot by: @iceylikemoon pic.twitter.com/oS5lSU8VAL — ac (@aaronjordannn) July 27, 2020

The setup- the shot 📸🖤🏳️‍🌈 Making a creepy fake heart out of gelatin was the probs most “me” way to celebrate the anniversary of my coming out EVER ☠️ pic.twitter.com/MXONPOpJ4Z — Cute but Creepy ☠️ (@adipillo) January 26, 2020