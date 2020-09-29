Periodismo Internet

'The setup Vs. the shot', el nuevo reto viral

Nada es lo que parece en redes sociales: el antes y el después de las fotos más espectaculares de Instagram

Escenarios falsos, poses fingidas, cromas, juegos de iluminación o distancias engañosas; todo vale para conseguir la captura perfecta

Nada es lo que parece en redes sociales: el antes y el después de las fotos más espectaculares de Instagram
Aunque es un secreto a voces que las apariencias engañan, y en redes sociales todavía más, un nuevo reto viral bautizado como ‘The setup Vs. the shot’ pretende evidenciarlo del modo más efectivo: mostrando cómo se gestaron algunas de las imágenes más espectaculares que se suben a plataformas como Instagram. Para ello, muchos internautas han compartido los secretos de montaje que esconden, adjuntando también el resultado final de las capturas.

Escenarios falsos, poses fingidas, cromas, juegos de iluminación o distancias engañosas son solo algunos de los incontables recursos de los que estos artistas echan mano para obtener impresionantes obras.

