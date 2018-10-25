Una víctima acusa al cardenal Dolan de encubrir al sacerdote que abusó de él

(Cameron Doody).- El cardenal de Nueva York, Timothy Dolan, encubrió a un sacerdote que, en los años 70 y 80, abusó de un menor en la misma casa parroquial de San Luis donde el hoy purpurado residía, según denuncia la propia víctima, Chris O'Leary, en conversación exclusiva con RD. Este diario ha intentado, sin éxito, recabar la opinión de Dolan.

Chris, superviviente reconocido, apenas era un niño cuando comenzó a sufrir abusos por parte parte del padre LeRoy Valentine, abusos que duraron varios años. Hablando con RD, Chris desvela que Dolan ocultó deliberadamente a las autoridades eclesiales la denuncia que él formuló contra un cura con el que Dolan vivió en la iglesia de la Immacolata en Richmond Heights, Misuri, un barrio de San Luis.

La pesadilla de Chris empezó a finales de la década de los 70, cuando fue abusado por Valetine. Las cicatrices físicas y emocionales sufridas durante años hicieron que no fuera hasta 2002 cuando se atrevió a contar su drama. Valentine fue apartado del sacerdocio en 2013 tras confirmarse otros abusos en la diócesis.

En marzo de aquel año, justo cuando salía a la luz el escándalo de Spotlight, otras tres víctimas de Valentine, que ya habían llegado a un acuerdo judicial con la archidiócesis de San Luis, se enteraron de que el cura abusador seguía en el ministerio activo, en una escuela de primaria. En contra de las promesas del entonces arzobispo (luego cardenal) Justin Rigali. Se desató el escándalo, y la archidiócesis invitó a otras posibles víctimas de Valentine a presentarse. Chris aceptó la invitación.

"Había pasado mucho tiempo con el padre Valentine, a solas y ayudándole en sus misas, y pensaba: 'Si alguien le conoció, fui yo'", dice Chris.

Chris denunció los abusos de Valentine a una fiscal de su distrito, a una periodista de la televisión local y al entonces obispo auxiliar y vicario de curas en la archidiócesis de San Luis, Timothy Dolan. Solo Dolan se puso en contacto con él, pero el hoy cardenal de Nueva York le contó que no había pasado nada. Que sus recuerdos no significaron nada. Así es como Chris recuerda las palabras exactas de Dolan:

Conozco bien al padre Valentine. Estuvimos juntos en el seminario. Vivimos y trabajamos juntos en la Immacolata. Sé que LeRoy Valentine no hizo nada de lo que se le acusa. Sé que nunca haría nada para hacerle daño a un niño. Aún así, si todavía quieres hablar con alguien, podría organizar algo.

En otras palabras, Dolan no creyó a Chris, sino a su abusador, Valentine. Un hombre con el que Dolan vivió en la parroquia de la Immacolata, en la habitación contigua a la que Valentine traía a sus víctimas. Chris afirma que otra víctima le contó después que Dolan sabía, y veía a Valentine traer a niños a su habitación.

Chris acusa a Dolan de haberle hecho "ver lo blanco negro" al no creerle, y dice que esta tortura psicológica le hirió profundamente. El daño provino del hombre que protagoniza el más pronto recuerdo de Chris de un cura, cuando Dolan mandó a su clase representar el episodio de la curación de Jesucristo del hombre ciego en Marcos 8, y encomendó a Chris el papel de Cristo.

Aún así, Chris aceptó la oferta de Dolan de ponerle en contacto con alguien que le podría ayudar. Chris se encontró pocas semanas después con una mujer que cree recordar fue Nancy Brown, la entonces directora adjunta de la Oficina de la Protección del Menor en la archidiócesis de San Luis. Brown, como Dolan, le dijo que no pasó nada con Valentine. Le manifestó que estaba "malinterpretando" las acciones e intenciones de su depredador. De igual forma que con el obispo, Chris creyó en la palabra de la psicóloga y, durante los siguientes nueve años, continuó con su vida.

Cardenales Rigali, Dolan y Burke juntos, en una foto que Chris denuncia que la archidiócesis de San Luis ha intentado quitar de Internet y de las redes sociales

"Dolan borró toda prueba de nuestras conversaciones del expediente del padre Valentine"

Dolan dejó la archidiócesis de San Luis rumbo a Milwaukee en agosto de 2002, y Rigali partió rumbo a Filadelfia en julio de 2003. Pero aunque estos protectores de Valentine siguieron adelante, Chris no pudo hacerlo, y empezó a sufrir ataques de pánico, cada vez más frecuentes e intensos conforme iban pasando los años.

Chris perdió su trabajo, vio cómo se desintegró su matrimonio y se distanció de su familia. Entre tanto, nunca supo nada de la archidiócesis, ahora encabezada por el entonces arzobispo (y ahora cardenal) Raymond Burke.

El 9 de mayo de 2011, Chris no pudo aguantar más el dolor, y regresó a la archidiócesis de San Luis. El diácono Philip Hengen -entonces director de la Oficina de la Protección del Menor- se puso a la defensiva desde el principio. El religioso trajo consigo dos abogados a su primera reunión con Chris, en contra de la política archidiocesana sobre reuniones con víctimas de abusos sexuales.

La Iglesia no había cambiado su actitud ante el abusador Valentine desde que Chris se reuniera con Dolan nueve años atrás. Sus representantes repitieron que los abusos de Chris nunca se produjeron. Pero Chris descubrió algo más perturbador en su reunión con Hengen y los abogados en 2011: que la archidiócesis no tenía constancia de sus conversaciones con Dolan en 2002. Una laguna que hizo pensar a Chris que Dolan había encubierto deliberadamente a Valentine.

"Dolan borró toda prueba de nuestras conversaciones del expediente del padre Valentine", denuncia Chris. Un hecho que, según la víctima, fue corroborado por el sucesor de Dolan como vicario de curas en San Luis, el ahora obispo Rick Stika, en un tuit de agosto de 2018.

Stika confirmó que Dolan seguía a cargo de la protección del menor en la archidiócesis cuando Chris hizo su primera denuncia, y que no había partido aún para Milwaukee. Stika le dijo a Chris que no había encontrado ningún rastro de sus acusaciones en el expediente de Valentine.

"Dolan no es ningún pastor. Es un lobo"

La archidiócesis de San Luis no sólo insistió en no tener constancia de la denuncia de 2002 de Chris. Hengen también achacó a problemas paternales la ansiedad que Chris padecía ya en 2011. Las negaciones de los abusos que había sufrido le sumieron en una espiral descendente que solo se intensificó cuando Hengen prometió en julio de 2011, a insistencia de Chris, hablar con su psicólogo. Nunca lo hizo.

El 10 de mayo de 2013 la archidiócesis de San Luis anunció que Valentine sería apartado del ministerio debido a otra denuncia recibida contra él en 2012. Dicha denuncia, a diferencia de la de Chris, había sido considerada sustanciada. Pero ni siquiera entonces la Iglesia se puso en contacto con él para interesarse por su caso. Se limitó a repetir sus ofertas poco precisas de colaborar en un plan de tratamiento que Chris tendría que costear.

Chris se sintió frustrado con la que dice fue la estrategia de la archidiócesis "de hacer simplemente que desapareciera", e intentó ir al superior de Hengen, monseñor Richard Hanneke, entonces vicario de curas. Hanneke acabó mandándole de vuelta a Hengen.

Chris lo había perdido todo y se había visto obligado a volver a vivir en casa de sus padres, pero lo peor estaba todavía por llegar. En octubre de 2015 demandó a la archidiócesis de San Luis y dos meses después descubrió que tenía en el brazo un melanoma maligno. Aunque parece que ya se ha recuperado de ese cáncer, Chris dice que el estrés de luchar contra la Iglesia le ha supuesto otro problema serio de salud: la diabetes tipo II.

Chris se vio forzado a llegar a un acuerdo judicial con la archidiócesis de San Luis en septiembre de 2017. Fue debido a un problema con los plazos de prescripción que Chris dice surgió de los esfuerzos de la archidiócesis de manipularle psicológicamente y de darle largas. Chris sigue luchando, no obstante, en la que él llama la "guerra" en la Iglesia entre los "convencidos de que el escándalo [de abusos] es real y sigue siendo un problema" y los "escépticos, negadores y apañadores que cree 'que todo son calumnias'". Su sitio web es la trinchera desde la que libra su lucha.

En febrero de este año, Chris recibió un email de la directora de la Oficina de la Protección del Menor de la archidiócesis de San Luis que admitía que sus acusaciones de abusos contra Valentine "fueron reconocidas por el diácono Philip Hengen, la archidiócesis de San Luis y los tribunales". Solo unas semanas después, no obstante, un portavoz de la archidiócesis insistió en que "el historial de las acusaciones del señor O'Leary que tiene la archidiócesis es sensiblemente distinto" al que mantiene Chris. Y que "la información que compartió O'Leary cambió múltiples veces", negándole así a esta víctima de abusos el cierre de heridas que tanto busca.

Chris busca también contarle a todo el que quiera escuchar el papel que jugó el ahora cardenal Dolan en los abusos sexuales, emocionales y psicológicos que sufrió a manos de la Iglesia. Esta es una parte de su relato que dice que nunca ha sido reconocida.

El cardenal Dolan "es un lobo", dice Chris. "Esto hace sea aún más asqueroso que... se esté presentado como un pastor". "El cardenal Dolan no es parte de la solución. Es parte del problema".

Esta es la primera parte de una serie de RD sobre acusaciones de encubrimiento de abusos contra el cardenal Timothy Dolan. Publicaremos la segunda parte en los próximos días.

El cardenal Dolan





Chris O'Leary says the archbishop of New York covered up for the priest who abused him

"On sex abuse, Cardinal Dolan isn't part of the solution, he's part of the problem"

"It's disgusting that this wolf is putting himself forward as a shepherd"

(Cameron Doody).- The Cardinal Archbishop of New York, Timothy Dolan, "isn't part of the solution" to the sex abuse crisis but "part of the problem", says Chris O'Leary, an acknowledged survivor of clergy sex abuse in St. Louis, Missouri, in this exclusive conversation with RD.

Chris says Dolan covered up the priest who sexually abused him as a child. A complicity that extended to Dolan's deliberately hiding from Church authorities the complaint Chris made against a priest Dolan lived with at the Church of the Immacolata in Richmond Heights, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.

Chris' nightmare began in the late 70s, when he was abused by Fr. LeRoy Valentine. The physical and emotional scars he sustained over a period that extended into the early 80s meant that it wasn't until 2002 that he dared to tell someone what he'd been through.

In March of that year, just as the Spotlight scandal in Boston was breaking, three other victims of Valentine's who had settled with the Archdiocese of St. Louis four years earlier learnt that, contrary to the promises of then Archbishop (and later Cardinal) Justin Rigali, Valentine continued in active ministry, attached to a primary school. The scandal was served, and the Archdiocese invited other potential victims of Valentine's to come forward. Chris took them up on their offer.

"I had spent a lot of time -including one-on-one time serving masses- with Fr. Valentine and I figured, if anyone knew anything about Fr. V, I did", says Chris.

Chris told a district prosecutor, a local TV reporter, and tthen Auxiliary Bishop and vicar of priests in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Timothy Dolan, about his experiences with Valentine. Only Dolan called him back, but the now Cardinal Archbishop of New York told Chris that nothing happened; that his memories didn't mean anything. As Chris remembers Dolan's exact words:

I know Fr. Valentine well. We were at the seminary together. We lived and worked together at Immacolata. I know LeRoy Valentine didn't do any of things he's being accused of. I know he would never do anything to hurt a child. However, if you still want to talk to someone, I can arrange something.

In other words: Dolan didn't believe Chris, but believed in the innocence of his abuser, Valentine. The man Dolan lived with at the parish of the Immacolata, in the room adjacent to the one to which Valentine would bring his victims. Chris says at least one other victim has since told him that Dolan knew and saw Valentine bring boys up to his room.

Chris accuses Dolan of having "gaslighted" him, and says this brainwashing cut particularly deeply. It came from the man who stars in Chris' very first memory of a priest, when Dolan had his class act out the story of Jesus healing the blind man in Mark 8 and had Chris play the role of Christ.

Nonetheless, Chris took Dolan up on his offer to point him in the direction of someone who could help him, and Chris found himself meeting a few weeks later with a woman he believes was Nancy Brown, then Assistant Director of Child and Youth Protection in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Brown, like Dolan, told him nothing had happened with Valentine; she told him he was just "misinterpreting" Valentine's actions and intentions. As with the Bishop, Chris took the psychologist at her word, and, for the next nine years, just went on with his life.

Cardinals Rigali, Dolan, and Burke, together in a photo that Chris says the Archdiocese of St. Louis has tried to take down from the internet and social media

"Dolan erased all evidence of our conversations from the file of Fr. Valentine"

Dolan left the Archdiocese of St. Louis for Milwaukee in August 2002, and Rigali left for Philadelphia in July 2003. But though these protectors of Valentine moved on, Chris couldn't, and found himself suffering panic attacks that become more and more frequent and intense as the years went by.

Chris lost his job, saw his marriage fall apart, and became estranged from his family. All the while he never heard back from the Archdiocese, now headed up by then Archbishop (and now Cardinal) Raymond Burke.

By May 9, 2011, Chris couldn't take the pain anymore, so he decided to return to the Archdiocese of St. Louis. Deacon Philip Hengen -the then-head of the Office for Child and Youth Protection- was on the defensive from the outset, bringing two lawyers with him to his first meeting with Chris, contrary to archdiocesan policy on meetings with sex abuse victims.

The Church hadn't changed its tune on the abuser Valentine since Chris had met with Dolan some nine years before. Its representatives repeated that Chris' abuse hadn't happened. But Chris was to discover something even more disturbing in his 2011 meeting with Hengen and the lawyers: that the Archdiocese had no record of his 2002 conversations with Dolan. A gap which made Chris think that Dolan had deliberately covered up for Valentine.

"Dolan erased all evidence of our conversations from the file of Fr. Valentine", says Chris. A fact which Chris says was corroborated by Dolan's successor as vicar of priests in St. Louis, now Bishop Rick Stika, in an August 2018 tweet. Stika confirmed that Dolan was still in charge of child protection in the Archdiocese when Chris made his initial complaint, and hadn't left yet for Milwaukee. Stika told Chris he had found no trace of Chris' allegations in Valentine's file.

"Dolan isn't a shepherd. He's a wolf"

Not only did the Archdiocese of St. Louis insist they had no record of Chris' 2002 complaint, but Hengen blamed the debilitating anxiety problems Chris was having in 2011 on father issues. The denials of the abuse he had suffered sent Chris into a downward spiral that only intensified when Hengen promised in July 2011, at Chris' insistence, to speak to Chris' therapist, only to never do so.

On May 10, 2013 the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Valentine would be removed from the ministry due to another complaint received against him in 2012 which, unlike Chris', had been deemed to be credible. But not even then did the Church check in with Chris to see how he was going, instead sticking to its vague offers to collaborate on a treatment plan that Chris would have to pay for.

Chris grew frustrated with what he says was the strategy of the archdiocese "to make me just go away" and tried to go over Hengen's head to Monsignor Richard Hanneke, then vicar for priests, who ended up simply referring him back to Hengen.

Chris had lost everything and had been reduced to living in his parents' house, but the worse was yet to come. In October 2015 he filed a lawsuit against the archdiocese of St. Louis, only to find two months later that he had a malignant melanoma on his arm. Though Chris seems to have successfully recovered from the cancer, he says the stress of battling the Church has led to another serious health problem: type II diabetes.

Chris was forced to settle his lawsuit against the Archdiocese of St. Louis in September 2017, due to a problem with the Statute of Limitations that he says was created by the efforts of the Archdiocese to gaslight him and give him the run-around. Chris continues to fight, however, in what he calls the "war" in the Church between the "believers who believe the [sex abuse] scandal happened and remains a problem" and the "doubters, deniers, and fixers who believe, to quote the Pope, 'it's all calumny'". His website is the trench from which he fights.

Though in February this year Chris received an email from the Director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection of the Archdiocese of St. Louis that recognized that his claims of Valentine's abuse "were acknowledged by Deacon Phil Hengen, the archdiocese of Saint Louis and the court system", just a few weeks later an archdiocesan spokesman claimed "the Archdiocese's record of Mr. O'Leary's allegations are significantly different" to how Chris remembers them and that "the information O'Leary shared initially changed multiple times", thereby denying this sex abuse victim the closure he so desperately seeks.

Chris seeks too to tell anyone who'll listen the role now-Cardinal Dolan played in the sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse he suffered at the hands of the Church. Apart of the story, he says, has never been acknowledged.

Cardinal Dolan "is a wolf", says Chris. "That makes it all the more disgusting that... he is putting himself forward as a shepherd".

"Cardinal Dolan isn't part of the solution. He's part of the problem".

This is the first part of a series in RD on accusations of abuse cover-ups against Cardinal Dolan. The second part of the series will be published in coming days.

Cardinal Dolan