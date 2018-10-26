Otra víctima acusa a Dolan de encubrir al sacerdote que abusó de él, esta vez en Nueva York

(Cameron Doody).- Nuevas revelaciones de víctimas de abusos colocan en una delicada situación al cardenal Dolan. Junto a la denuncia de Chris -publicada ayer en exclusiva por RD-, abusado por un cura en la habitación contigua a la que ocupaba el hoy arzobispo de NY, otro superviviente de la pederastia clerical, Kevin Stanton, denuncia que el purpurado también encubrió los abusos de su depredador, esta vez en Nueva York.

En esta conversación exclusiva con RD, Kevin denuncia que Dolan otorga títulos a curas depredadores, que ha aparcado a algunos de ellos en una residencia especial en el Bronx, y que impone estándares imposibles de pruebas a las víctimas para proteger a la Iglesia de demandas de indemnizaciones.

Kevin tenía seis años cuando el padre Joseph Reynolds de Millbrook, Nueva York, vino a su casa una noche de 1986 para una cena con sus padres en la que no faltaba el alcohol. Reynolds no olvidó llevarse consigo el muñeco de Snoopy con el que había predicado a niños durante años, y con el cual se ganó la confianza de Kevin, hasta el punto de abusar sexualmente de él aquella noche en su dormitorio.

El dolor físico y emocional que Kevin sostuvo a manos de Reynolds fue suficiente como para impedir que contara los abusos hasta 2010, cuando los denunció al fiscal del condado de Dutchess. Se encontró con que la justicia no pudo procesar sus abusos debido a que habían prescrito. Cuando Kevin acudió ese mismo año a la archidiócesis de Nueva York, la junta de revisión encabezada por Dolan juzgó su denuncia como no sustanciada. Kevin ni siquiera sabe por qué, dado que los criterios para determinar la validez o no de una denuncia de abusos a menores nunca han sido públicos.

Desde el momento en el que hizo su denuncia, Kevin ha llegado a albergar aún más dudas acerca del proceso en Nueva York, después de saber que Reynolds había sido suspendido del ministerio en 2009 por otras acusaciones de abusos: un año antes de que Kevin se quejara de él.

"Dolan voluntaria y conscientemente dejó a curas abusadores en parroquias durante cinco años"

Insatisfecho con el trato que recibió a manos de Dolan y la archidiócesis de Nueva York, Kevin se puso a investigar por su cuenta. Así, descubrió primero que aunque los predecesores de Dolan -los cardenales John O'Connor y Edward Egan- habían prometido retirar a curas abusadores del ministerio, no hicieron nada.

Kevin también supo que cuando Dolan llegó a Nueva York en 2009, tampoco tomó ninguna acción decisiva contra los sacerdotes pedófilos, alojando a algunos de ellos en un centro especial en el Bronx -Reynolds sigue residiendo ahí hoy- y otorgándoles a algunos títulos específicos, como "Sacerdote Senior Administrador" (un eufemismo para considerarlos 'curas eméritos', sin levantar sospechas entre los fieles). Un proceso, afirma Kevin, con el que "Dolan voluntaria y conscientemente dejó a curas abusadores en parroquias durante cinco años".

En 2016 Dolan, ya cardenal, creó un Programa Independiente de Reconciliación y Compensación encabezado por el abogado Ken Feinberg para lograr justicia para las víctimas de abuso sexual en la Iglesia de Nueva York. Pero aunque Kevin denunció los abusos de Reynolds en 2010, solo se enteró del Programa a través de un abogado, y no de la archidiócesis. El desprecio de la Iglesia hacia Kevin no acabó allí. A pesar de que se presentó como un espacio abierto a todas las víctimas de abusos, Kevin descubrió que el Programa se limitaba a las víctimas cuyo abuso había sido calificado como "sustanciado" (probado) por la archidiócesis: una restricción que Kevin luchó con éxito para revocar.

En un email de octubre 16 de 2018, visto por RD, Feinberg comunicó a Kevin que su denuncia de los abusos de Reynolds "simplemente carece de la corroboración y pruebas necesarias como para hacerla admisible y justificar una indemnización".

"Si usted tuviera testimonios presenciales de otros que corroboran su denuncia hace años, o pudieran alegar abusos contra un cura con un largo historial de mala conducta similar, o lo hubieran denunciado en aquel momento al fiscal local y hubieran solicitado una investigación, puede ser que ahora tuviéramos las pruebas necesarias", sostuvo Feinberg, antes de insistir en que la reclamación de Kevin "carece de tales pruebas y, por lo tanto, no podemos aceptarla".

"Tuve que anunciar mi abuso públicamente en Facebook y en el New York Daily News"

Es más: en 2016, la archidiócesis le exigió que, para que su denuncia fuera aceptada, debía "encontrar a la víctima original" de este cura depredador, y convencerla para presentarse.

"Tuve que denunciar mi abuso públicamente en Facebook y en el New York Daily News", denuncia Kevin, quien gracias a esto pudo entrar en contacto con la viuda de una víctima de otro cura pedófilo de Nueva York. Ella confirmó partes del relato de Kevin, incluido el encubrimiento que Dolan hace de estos depredadores.

"Es imposible que Dolan aborde la cuestión de abusos con un atisbo de credibilidad"

Kevin siguió investigando y denunciando sus abusos ante las autoridades eclesiales. En 2017, se quejó del trato recibido por Dolan a la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe, que le respondió que su denuncia había sido enviada al propio Dolan, para que el cardenal de NY ... ¡se investigara a sí mismo!

Una situación de farsa absoluta, según Kevin, quien sostiene que "sin ninguna duda, el cardenal Dolan ha estado activamente escondiendo a abusadores en la archidiócesis de Nueva York". Para esta víctima, "es imposible que Dolan aborde la cuestión de abusos con un atisbo de credibilidad". De este modo, Kevin no confía en que Dolan lleve a cabo la prometida revisión independiente de los expedientes referidos a clérigos abusadores en su diócesis.

"Hay una crisis de fe en los Estados Unidos", lamenta Kevin, "y Dolan es responsable, es un obispo absolutamente negligente". "Yo le describiría [a Dolan] como un fraude piadoso que no es más que el mal puro", prosigue, antes de pedir al Papa Francisco que le destituya como arzobispo de Nueva York.

"Tengo confianza en que tanto víctimas como fieles empezarán a recuperarse con una bocanada de aire fresco al frente de la archdiócesis", recalca esta víctima tanto de Reynolds como de Dolan, quien insiste en que, a pesar de todo lo que le ha pasado, no tiene nada en contra de la Iglesia, si bien es cierto que ya no se identifica como creyente.

Esta es la segunda parte de una serie en RD sobre acusaciones de encubrimiento contra el cardenal Dolan. Para leer la primera parte, pincha aquí:

Kevin Stanton, victim of clergy sex abuse, says the Archbishop of New York covers up for pedophile priests

"Cardinal Dolan is an absolutely negligent bishop and a pious fraud"

"There's a crisis of faith in the US, and Dolan is without question responsible"

Cardinal Timothy Dolan has been accused of covering up for pedophile priests since at least 2002, during his tenure as Auxiliary Bishop of St. Louis. A disturbing pattern of negligent behavior that Kevin Stanton, a victim of clergy sex abuse, says has only intensified since Dolan became Archbishop of New York in 2009, extending even to Dolan bestowing titles on predatory clergy, parking some in a special residence in the Bronx, and imposing impossible standards of proof on victims in order to shield the Church from compensation claims.

Kevin was six years old when Fr. Joseph Reynolds of Millbrook, New York, came to his house one night in 1986 for what turned out to be a boozy dinner with his parents. Reynolds didn't fail to bring the Snoopy doll with which he had been preaching to children for years, and with which he gained Kevin's confidence enough to sexually abuse him that night in his bedroom.

The emotional and physical pain Kevin sustained at the hands of Reynolds was enough to keep him from coming forward with the abuse he suffered until 2010, when he finally made a complaint to the Dutchess County District Attorney. He was disappointed to learn the DA couldn't prosecute the abuse due to the statute of limitations. When Kevin went to the Archdiocese of New York that same year, too, the archdiocesan review board led by then Archbishop Dolan deemed his complaint against Reynolds as unsubstantiated.

Kevin says he doesn't even know why, given that the archdiocesan criteria for determining the validity or otherwise of a complaint of clergy sex abuse have never been made public. Kevin has also come to harbor even more doubts about the process in New York after he learnt, years later, that Reynolds had in fact been suspended from the ministry in 2009 due to other accusations of sex abuse: that is, one year prior to when Kevin made his complaint.

"Dolan knowingly and willingly allowed abusive priests to remain in parishes for up to five years"

Unhappy with his treatment at the hands of Dolan and the Archdiocese of New York, Kevin began to investigate on his own initiative. Kevin found, first, that even though Dolan's predecessors in New York -Cardinals John O'Connor and Edward Egan- had promised to take abusive priests out of the ministry, they had in fact done nothing of the sort.

Kevin discovered, too, that when Dolan arrived in New York in 2009, he also failed to take decisive action against pedophile priests, sheltering some instead in a special facility in the Bronx -where Reynolds resides to this day- and conferring on some special titles such as "Senior Priest Administrator", so as not to raise the suspicions of the faithful and the general public. This removal of pedophile priests from active duty was a process that took until 2014 to complete, says Kevin, meaning that "Dolan knowingly and willingly allowed abusive priests to remain in parishes for up to five years".

In 2016 by-then Cardinal Dolan created an Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program led by attorney Ken Feinberg to bring justice to victims of sex abuse in the Church of New York, but despite the fact that Kevin had made his initial complaint about Reynolds in 2010, he only heard about the Program through a lawyer, and not through the archdiocese. The contempt the Church showed Kevin didn't stop there. Despite billing itself as open to all victims of clergy abuse, Kevin found the Program was limited to victims whose abuse the archdiocese decided to list as substantiated: a restriction that Kevin fought successfully to overturn.

Even after Kevin submitted his complaint to the Feinberg Program, things continued to get worse. In an email of October 16 2018 seen by RD, Feinberg communicated to Kevin that his claim of abuse by Reynolds "simply lacks the necessary corroboration and proof to make it eligible and justify compensation" from the Program.

"If you had eyewitness testimony from others who corroborated your claim years ago, or could have alleged abuse against a priest with a long history of similar misconduct, or had complained at the time to the local district attorney and requested an investigation, we might have the necessary proof", said Feinberg, before insisting that Kevin's claim "lacks such proof and, therefore, we cannot deem it eligible". Feinberg's denial came even as Kevin's therapist had diagnosed him in 2010 with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, a condition Kevin continues to battle to this day.

"I had to publicly announce my abuse on Facebook and in the New York Daily News"

The Church's refusal to meet Kevin's compensation claim was, says Kevin, simply the culmination of a torturous process by which he was asked from 2016 to meet an impossible standard of proof much higher than that of legal "reasonable doubt". In order for his complaint to be deemed substantiated by Dolan's compensation Program, Kevin says, he was forced to investigate Reynolds himself, and was even told by the Archdiocese "to find the original victim" of this predator priest and to convince him or her to come forward.

"I had to publicly announce my abuse on Facebook and in the New York Daily News", says Kevin. The silver lining to the dark cloud of pain and shame Kevin found himself in was that he came into contact with the widow of a victim of another New York pedophile priest who was able to confirm parts of Kevin's story, including Dolan's sheltering of abusive clergy.

"It is impossible for Dolan to approach the issue of abuse with any degree of credibility"

Kevin kept digging and kept pressing his claim before Church authorities. In 2017, he complained about his abuse and his treatment by Dolan to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in the Vatican, only to receive a reply from the North American College, or Seminary, in Rome -the only Vatican authority where they speak English, laments Kevin- to the effect that his complaint had been forwarded to Dolan, for the Cardinal Archbishop of New York to investigate himself.

A situation of high farce, according to Kevin, given that "without question, Cardinal Dolan has been actively hiding abusers in the Archdiocese of New York". Given Kevin's forthright conviction that "it is impossible for Dolan to approach the issue of abuse with any degree of credibility", he doesn't have much faith even in the mandate Dolan has given retired judge Barbara Jones to carry out an independent review of New York archdiocesan files on abusive clergy, even though Kevin has made himself available to this review.

"There is a crisis of faith within the United States", laments Kevin, "and Dolan is without question responsible for this crisis as an absolutely negligent bishop". "I would describe [Dolan] as a pious fraud who is nothing more than pure, unadulterated evil", he continues, before calling on Pope Francis to remove him as Archbishop of New York.

"I am confident both victims and congregants will begin to heal with a breath of fresh air running the archdiocese", says this victim both of Reynolds and Dolan, who insists that, despite everything he's been through, he has nothing against the Church, even if he no longer identifies as a believer.

This is the second part of an RD series on accusations of sex abuse cover-ups against Cardinal Dolan. To read the first part, click here:



