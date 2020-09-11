Netflix, Apple TV o Amazon: el millonario proyecto de las Kardashian tras el fin de su famoso reality

A principio de semana, las hermanas Kardashian anunciaron que ponían fin a su reality después de 14 años. La noticia desilusionaba a muchos de sus fans, pero había más información debajo de la alfombra.
El sitio Page Six afirma que el klan ya estaría cerrando negociaciones tras escuchar ofertas de Netflix, Amazon y Apple. Esto, después de que E!, la cadena que emitirá la última temporada de Keeping Up With The Kardashians el próximo 2021, no accediera a las pretensiones salariales de la familia.
Ahora se habla de un acuerdo millonario más acorde a las vida de estas empresarias, que irónicamente podrían ser compañeras de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry.
«Después de 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos programas derivados, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos», explicaba Kim en una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Las fuentes de Page Six destacan que aún no hay nada cerrado, dicen que «están abiertas a todas las oportunidades», explican citando a una fuente cercana a las Kardashian, que también deja claro que «van a tomarse un tiempo de descanso».
