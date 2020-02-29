Series: Se suicida a los 28 años Camila María Concepción, la famosa guionista ‘trans’ de Netflix

Camila María Concepción, actriz latina, activista transgénero y guionista de dos series de Netflix “Gentefied” y “Daybreak”, se ha suicidado a los 28 años de edad.
Concepción, natural de California y graduada en la Universidad de Yale, trabajaba en el equipo de guionistas de “Gentefied”, la serie de televisión bilingüe que se estrenó la misma semana en que Camilia dejó de existir en Netflix.
Tras la noticia, sus familiares y amigos compartieron emotivos mensajes dedicados a la joven.
Una historia bonita y una brillante trayectoria profesional que tuvo un trágico final.
CARRERA EN HOLLYWOOD
La guionista había comenzado su carrera en Hollywood como asistente de Jill Soloway, creadora de la serie “Transparente”. Antes de ingresar a la industria, había estudiado inglés en la Universidad de Yale. En Hollywood, la escritora tenía una carrera prometedora y se abrió paso en nuevos proyectos.
También fue guionista de la comedia dramática postapocalíptica “Daybreak” y trabajaba en el equipo de “Gentefied”, una serie de televisión sobre la vida de una familia mexicoamericana y su lucha por perseguir el ‘sueño americano’. Ambas series de Netflix.
Los productores que trabajaron con Camila también expresaron su tristeza en comunicados de prensa. «Ella ha hecho contribuciones audaces y esenciales a nuestra industria y su legado continuará a través de su trabajo».
I’ve been trying to avoid writing this post all day. Late last night the Gentefied family learned that we lost one of the brightest souls, not only on this show, but that I’ve ever met in my life. I’ve been trying my hardest to numb the hurt by focusing on the show and all the love coming in, waiting to get a phone call to let me know this was a sick joke. Camila, Im so mad at you right now. I’m so fucking pissed because I kept waiting to hear back about that coffee. I was excited to see what crazy outfit you were going to wear to the premiere. I’m mad that I don’t get to hear you ramble on and on about what you thought of your first episode of television. What I’m sure would be mostly talking about how fucking great you are. And you would be absolutely right. When Linda and I met you, we knew you were the most special, raw talent we’d ever fucking met. We knew you were going to be huge. You were going to be bigger than just our writer’s assistant. I’m so fucking mad at you because I’m one of your million adoring fans and I was going to make it my personal mission to make sure the fucking world knew your name. I was so excited thinking about being in the room again with you and being annoyed at how many fucking pictures you would ask me to take of you because you knew my conceited ass also wanted to get the best shot that made you look amazing. Mija, I knew just an inkling of the pain you were feeling and the hurt you had gone through. You inspired me every day with your perseverance and your ability to shorten very fucking word to fit into your schedule. Mija, I hope you’re at peace now. I’ll get over my anger. I’m not ready yet. Maybe it’s just my way of holding onto just a bit of the flame that made you so incredibly bright. The past 24 hours were supposed to be for all of us. Pero te lo juro que we’ll make every minute from now on count in your honor. Siempre. Rest in Power. Rest In Peace. Te amo. Your big brother, Marvinganoosh.
En un comunicado, Netflix la describió como una «escritora talentosa con pasión por la narración de cuentos, levantando voces subrepresentadas y luchando por la representación frente y detrás de la cámara».
“Era una luz brillante que luchaba por destacarse en la oscuridad de este mundo. Ella dijo exactamente lo que necesitaba escuchar, ya sea a través de mensajes o visitas a mi oficina”. Mientras que otro creador de la serie, Marvin Lemus, dijo: “Fue el talento más crudo y especial que conocemos”.
Netflix, la compañía para la que trabajaba Concepción emitió también un comunicado:
“Estamos profundamente entristecidos por el trágico fallecimiento de Camila Concepción. Ella hizo contribuciones audaces y críticas a nuestra industria, más recientemente a través de su increíble escritura en ‘Gentefied’. Su legado seguirá vivo. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos en este momento de pérdida”.
Camila, you’re wearing my shirt in this photo because you lost yours. Which is classic you. I just left your memorial service. You don’t feel gone. As @mexemilia lovingly pointed out when everyone was sharing stories, you were our @gentefied writers assistant, but not a very good one. You got so into the characters and stories and jokes, and forgot to take notes. Sometimes you took smoke breaks knees deep into story breaking! 😂 Emilia said it better cause she does all the funny voices, but whatever you were there. It became obvious you were a brilliant voice. And a rising star. You referred to yourself as an international lifestyle brand (not even as a joke), and talked about when you were going to be famous. And how could you not be? You were impossible not to notice and feel. Yesterday when your agent confirmed your departure from this timeline and realm, I had a moment in knowing you would’ve appreciated that. Because there’s nothing more Hollywood and rock n’ roll than when “your people” deliver the messages you don’t want for you. Camila, i don’t believe we ever die. We transform. You may have left the vessel of that white girl booty, but you’re not gone. Not really. Thank you for your intense vulnerability and sharing yourself with us.
Concepción era activista y defensora de la representación de los colectivos LGTB y latino en los medios de comunicación.
La escritora de 28 años habló sobre los derechos de las personas transgénero en la Cumbre de Estados Unidos de la Mujer (United States of Women Summit) junto a la artista Micah Bazant, la poeta Audrey Kuo y la comentarista política Sally Kohn. También participó en la iniciativa 5050by2020, creada para potenciar la diversidad y la inclusión en el cine, la televisión y el arte.
«Mija, conocía un indicio del dolor que sentías y el dolor que habías sufrido», escribió el cocreador de «Gentefied», Marvin Lemus, en una desgarradora publicación de Instagram.
Camila, mi amor, I can't seem to write these words without bursting into tears. I can't believe I'm writing these words at all. Because you're supposed to be here, Camila. You were supposed to be there Thursday and you weren't. And I texted you because I was worried. Because you were missing. A big part of this dream was missing and i should have known… I should have listened to that voice inside that said something was wrong… My love, you were brilliant. You were powerful. You were a creator Marvin and I were ready to champion to the ends of the earth. The first time you sat in that room with us a year and a half ago you were magnetic. You told story like you were spinning cotton candy. The sweetness enveloping the jagged edges of a woman looking to heal. My girl from El Monte who went to Yale who loved her girl from Norwalk who went to Stanford. And we trauma-bonded over being the only ones in a sea of whiteness. Over leaving our hoods and doing better and doing right by our mamis. You were an angel God sent me. I'll never forget the first text you sent me filled with so much love, respect, and adoration. You said you looked up to me but in words that felt like they were coming from the universe itself because you always seemed to send them when I needed them most. When I was struggling with making the show and was having a hard time believing in myself. You were this angel that would pop into my messages or into my office and say exactly what I needed to hear… and did I ever thank you for that? I thought I did but now I can't remember. And fuck I hope I did. You were a light. A brilliant light that struggled to shine in the midst of the darkness in this world. But I saw you, girl. I fucking saw you from the moment I laid eyes on you. I knew you were fucking magic and I wanted the world to devour your magnificence the way you deserved. Baby, you were going to have a show on HBO. I needed that show. I needed your voice. Your story. Your wisdom. Your fucking fierce wit and fearless IDGAF fervor. You should be here.
“Me inspiraste todos los días con tu perseverancia y tu capacidad de acortar (cada) maldita palabra para que se ajuste a tu agenda. Mija, espero que estés en paz ahora. Superaré mi ira. No estoy listo todavía.»
“Ella siempre elevó las experiencias de las mujeres transexuales de color”, escribió Soloway en Instagram.
“Era una escritora brillante, una activista increíble y una amiga hilarante”.
