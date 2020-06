La inaudita confesión íntima de la golfista Paige Spinarac que ha revolucionado Internet

View this post on Instagram

Love seeing all the swings using the AI technology from @18birdiesapp! As a reminder we are picking 5 people to win a virtual golf lesson from me and one very lucky winner will get fit for a new set of clubs from @clubchampion! How to enter- 1. Download 18Birdies. Link in my bio 2. Upload your swing to the AI swing coach 3. Share your AI swing here using the hashtag #playbettergolf 4. Don’t forget to tag me and @18birdiesapp That’s it! Anyone can enter and deadline is May 15th!