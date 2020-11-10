Gente CódigoXY

La artista venía de sorprender a sus fans tras aparecer en un video cantando un tema de Miley Cyrus, celebrando así la victoria de Joe Biden

Selena Gomez se transforma en una sexy marinera para conquistar China

La cantante apostó por un atrevido body azul y medias blancas de red al momento de posar para una reconocida publicación asiática

Selena Gomez dejó a más de uno necesitando un salvavidas para no ahogarse.

 

Selena Gomez graces the debut issue of CR Fashion Book China.

La cantante encendió las redes sociales tras publicar en su cuenta de Instagram unas fotografías en las que posa muy sexy con varios atuendos.

 

Selena Gomez graces the debut issue of CR Fashion Book China. #selenator #selenagomez

Entre las imágenes (que fueron tomadas para el primer número de la publicación CR Fashion Book en su edición de China, y que ya alcanzan más de dos millones y medio de likes) destacan unas en las que la cantante aparece usando un body de color azul marino y estilo marinero, complementado con medias blancas de red.

 

Selena Gomez graces the debut issue of CR Fashion Book China. #selenator #selenagomez

Hace algunos días Selena Gomez sorprendió al aparecer en un video cantando un tema de Miley Cyrus, celebrando así la victoria de Joe Biden en las elecciones para la presidencia de Estados Unidos.

 

[Translated word-to-word from Chinese, some words may not be logically correct] CR: You once said «I accept my imperfections». Can you share with us how you accepted it? SG: In the past few years, I have been trying hard to learn to accept my skin color and tolerate those areas where I might be harsh on myself. The process of self-acceptance is not easy. I still have a moment of self-doubt and denial. Our generation grew up on social media, and it has also become an important tool for us to communicate with each other. When I first started, I used social media as a platform for sharing pictures and connecting with friends. But then you will find that social media has begun to change your mind and make you doubt your self-worth. Now I realize that my value is not linked to the image in this virtual network, which makes me relieved. #selenator #selenagomez

