El protagonista de ‘Prison Break’ no volverá a la serie porque no quiere interpretar a un heterosexual

Pese a que había trascendido que las altas esferas de 20th Century Fox valoraban resucitar por sexta vez la trepidante serie ‘Prison Break’ tras su incorporación a la familia Disney, su incontestable protagonista, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), ha anunciado que no regresará como personaje principal.
El intérprete ha expresado públicamente y de forma oficial este 8 de noviembre de 2020 que no formará parte del proyecto, pues ya no desea «interpretar a personajes heterosexuales».
Bajo su punto de vista, todas las historias de personas heterosexuales ya “han sido contadas” y, aunque lamenta si es una noticia “decepcionante” para sus fans, no tiene ningún tipo de intención de echarse atrás, y ahora busca centrarse en relatos innovadores que aporten un valor añadido al público y a la sociedad en general.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
«This is my favorite IG account,» someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won’t be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be «bullied» in this space. I have too much power. «Delete. Block. Deactivate.» Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work. – W.M. 🏳️🌈
Como era de esperar, la determinación de Miller ha tenido muy buena acogida entre sus colegas, que le han dedicado emotivos mensajes de apoyo y respaldo en su lucha «por su salud y su verdad».
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We’re blessing you 🙏🏻 with the FIRST 5 MINUTES of the #PrisonBreak premiere. Tap the link in our bio now!
Comentar desde Facebook