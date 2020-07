Kendall Jenner siembra el caos con un topless mientras muestra su lujosa mansión

View this post on Instagram

me and SIX on the new @archdigest Sept. cover! it’s always been a dream of mine to be featured in this magazine considering my huge (kinda secret) love for real estate and interior design. we shot this right before quarantine/ lock down so it feels like ages ago. thank you AD. and thank you a million times to @clementsdesign and @waldosdesigns for making my home the sanctuary i had always dreamed of 🥺❤️