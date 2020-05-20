¿Por qué Meghan Markle habla español con acento argentino?: su exentrenador lo cuenta todo

Celebridades como Elsa Pataky, Drake, Robert Pattinson o Pablo Motos son buenos conocedores de la excelencia de Jorge Blanco como entrenador. El zaragozano que fuera hace años campeón de kickboxing despuntó tras poner rumbo a Toronto, donde preparó a Meghan Markle, un asunto que se supo «porque su mejor amiga es clienta mía y lo dijo, pero yo nunca lo habría desvelado”, según confesó hace un año en una entrevista para El Heraldo.
El joven se define como «un tipo de Zaragoza, criado aquí, con unos valores muy fuertes que son fundamentales en mi vida, porque si pierdes el norte de quien eres, ya he visto a mi alrededor cómo otros entrenadores o actores se vuelven locos”.
First day of Spring- Stairs crushed me once again (respecting the distance of course). Big thanks to my friend @matt_nichol for helping me get in better shape during this quarantine…haven't been coaching but I have been putting the time to get better & improve. It's never too late to start if you haven't 🙏🏼 Tomorrow Monday May 4th @12pm EST I will be doing a live Hiit workout, join me tomorrow to kick off the week right, ni equipment required, just heart ❤️👊🏼 . . Primer día d la primavera aquí en Toronto…una vez más las escaleras me han destrozado!! No he podido trabajar esta cuarentena pero he aprovechado para entrenar mucho, mejorar mi forma mental y física y por supuesto intentar ayudar a los que estáis en peores circunstancias. Nunca es muy tarde para empezar si no has empezado ya…Únete a mi mañana Lunes 4 de Mayo a las 18h (Hora de Madrid)pra empezar la semana a tope con un entreno de Hiit!No hace falta equipamiento, solo voluntad 🙏🏼,Nos vemos mañana??Vamossss!!!!
Ahora, tras la ‘escapada’ de los duques de Sussex de la Corona británica, el instructor ha concedido una entrevista a Vanity Fair España en la que recuerda cómo era el carácter de Markle cuando aún grababa ‘Suits’.
“Hacíamos un poquito de artes marciales, de boxeo y, a veces, también kickboxing”, evoca, al tiempo que explica que «nunca hubiera pensado que podría llegar a ser Princesa».
View this post on Instagram
"Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right." – The Duchess of Sussex
Blanco rememora «lo bien que lo pasé entrenando con ella», pues «su simpatía» era mayúscula, y ha subrayado que la esposa de el Príncipe Harry habla español con acento argentino. La razón se remonta tiempo atrás, cuando la exactriz desarrollaba su labor como suboficial de prensa en la embajada estadounidense en Argentina con solo 20 años.
Pese a que algunos profesionales que trabajaron en el pasado con la estadounidense hayan asegurado tiempo después que es «caprichosa», «grosera» y «malcriada», el coach ha esbozado un perfil absolutamente antagónico, favorable y benévolo.
