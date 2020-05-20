¿Por qué Meghan Markle habla español con acento argentino?: su exentrenador lo cuenta todo

View this post on Instagram

First day of Spring- Stairs crushed me once again (respecting the distance of course). Big thanks to my friend @matt_nichol for helping me get in better shape during this quarantine…haven’t been coaching but I have been putting the time to get better & improve. It’s never too late to start if you haven’t 🙏🏼 Tomorrow Monday May 4th @12pm EST I will be doing a live Hiit workout, join me tomorrow to kick off the week right, ni equipment required, just heart ❤️👊🏼 . . Primer día d la primavera aquí en Toronto…una vez más las escaleras me han destrozado!! No he podido trabajar esta cuarentena pero he aprovechado para entrenar mucho, mejorar mi forma mental y física y por supuesto intentar ayudar a los que estáis en peores circunstancias. Nunca es muy tarde para empezar si no has empezado ya…Únete a mi mañana Lunes 4 de Mayo a las 18h (Hora de Madrid)pra empezar la semana a tope con un entreno de Hiit!No hace falta equipamiento, solo voluntad 🙏🏼,Nos vemos mañana??Vamossss!!!!