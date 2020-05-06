Gente Famosos

EL BISNIETO DE LA REINA ISABEL CUMPLE 1 AÑO DE VIDA

El motivo por el que Meghan Markle ha grabado al pequeño Archie en su primer cumpleaños

Desde la Casa Real británica también han emitido una cálida felicitación pública

Archivado en: Famosos | Gente | Internet | Mundo | Periodismo

Ocultismo, amantes y menosprecios: los secretos de Lady Di, Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle, al descubierto

Es la primera vez que vemos a Meghan Markle leyendo un cuento junto al pequeño Archie. Rejuvenecida y absolutamente feliz, la esposa de Harry (que estaba «detrás de cámaras» filmando el momento) aparecía junto al hijo que tienen en común disfrutando de ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ con motivo de su primer cumpleaños. Lo hacía el miércoles 6 de mayo de 2020 con unas tiernas imágenes que forman parte de ‘Save with stories’, una iniciativa de la asociación Save The Children dirigida a ayudar a las familias más desfavorecidas por la crisis del coronavirus en Reino Unido.

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

Ambos, con una sonrisa de oreja a oreja, han celebrado el primer aniversario de vida del bisnieto de la Reina Isabel II. Completamente asentados en Los Ángeles (EEUU), la familia se halla desarrollando los nuevos proyectos que fundamentarán su nueva realidad, en la que están completamente inmersos. Por su parte, la Casa Real británica también ha emitido una cariñosa felicitación que ha sido aplaudida por muchos en redes sociales.

Carla Calvo

Periodista y Comunicadora Audiovisual por la URJC. Redactora de lifestyle, corazón y eventos en Periodista Digital.

