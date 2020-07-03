Así es Danae Mercer, la influencer que promueve la flacidez, las estrías y la celulitis

Aquella frase de María Pombo que dice que «jamás compares tu felicidad, tu cuerpo, tus relaciones, o tus metas en la vida con nadie» debería ser un must en la órbita 2.0 pero, desgraciadamente, en la mayoría de los casos, no se cumple. Acostumbrados a contemplar posados perfectos (muchas veces retocados) y figuras envidiables, los perfiles sociales que abogan por normalizar todos los cuerpos cobran especial significación en un mundo virtual en el que cada cual muestra su mejor versión.
You do NOT have to exit this pandemic with new ABS or a NEW BODY or the ability to speak a new language or 20 new degrees. Your MENTAL HEALTH is so much more important than ANY OF THOSE THINGS. Even if social media sometimes suggests otherwise. This has been on my mind a lot lately. My inbox is full of your messages about Covid, and how you’re struggling with disordered eating or body image issues, or the feelings that your plans for your life have become twisted, stunted, broken. Only you are NOT broken. You’re learning to EXIST within an entirely new framework, one that has been rocked and changed by a virus, one that is STILL rocking, still changing. So it is OK to be anxious. To have great days mingled with OHMYGOSH days. To feel like you’re getting the hang of it at one moment, then have all the emotions the next. It’s ok. Be gentle to yourself. Know your emotions are valid. And that your responsibility right now is to your MENTAL HEALTH, not to some standard of perfect that society seems to shout about. If you need to REST and RECHARGE, great. Good. Do it. If you want to run, sweat, workout, train, do it too. Find what SPEAKS TO YOU in this moment, what soothes the softer parts of your mind, and listen to it. Resist the urge to adopt goals that do not SERVE YOU. Instead treat yourself like a friend: with kindness, with love, with understanding. Because babygirl, this chaos is going to be hard for a while. But it doesn’t mean you have to be hard on yourself. Just a reminder today. . . . #feminist #womenirl #selflove #bodypositive #iweigh #meufparis #aufeminin #mentalhealthmatters
Con su lucha por potenciar el «amor propio» de cada uno, sea cual sea su realidad, por bandera, Danae Mercer aterrizó en Instagram para cambiar la concepción que miles de usuarios tienen acerca de las favorecedoras instantáneas que se suben a la plataforma. La modelo, influencer y periodista (editora de Women’s Health ME y Cosmo) suma un millón de seguidores que agradecen a diario sus consejos de aceptación de los ‘defectos’ físicos (que todos tenemos pero algunos disimulan mejor), de los cuales, bajo su punto de vista, no hemos de renegar en ningún caso.
La flacidez, las estrías o la celulitis pueden esconderse o camuflarse echando mano de una buena iluminación o una postura y ángulo estratégico. Precisamente ese es el mensaje que la comunicadora con residencia en Dubái trata de difundir a través de cantidad de imágenes comparativas en las que se aprecia la más absoluta realidad.
Let’s normalize this. Let’s share the parts of us that are strong and fierce and posed, and the parts of us that are softer, raw, human. A woman messaged me today saying she bought her very first bikini. She always thought she was too wiggly, too ‘imperfect’, to own one. But today she realized otherwise. That gal went shopping. Every week, women talk to me about shorts. About cellulite on their legs. About dimples in their thighs. And about how, how they CANNOT, cannot wear them. They cannot wear shorts. Only this is changing. THEY are changing. WE are changing. Day by day, second by second, we are switching what’s normal. We are sliding into those shorts, buying those bikinis, speaking our MINDS and our truths, flaunting our brains, being all the wonderful, complex bits that combine together to make WOMEN and WOMAN. This is just one instance, a glimpse. A little photo to remind you of a very, very big thing: You are not DESIGNED to be perfect. Your power lies in all that’s COMPLEX, all that’s NUANCED, all that’s MAGNIFICENT and, yes, all that’s gloriously NORMAL. Like bum dimples. Like insecurities. Like confusions and hopes and great photos and bad moments and laughter and ALL. We’re in this together. Even if it’s just one ‘Instagram and also Instagram’ pic at a time. x #selflove #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence
«Quería recordaros que hoy que las redes sociales tienen filtro. Las películas son retocadas. Las revistas son retocadas. Nada de eso es un estándar contra el cual deberías compararte», manifiesta, al tiempo que agrega que «posar es divertido, pero sentirse cómodo es todavía mejor».
