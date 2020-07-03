Así es Danae Mercer, la influencer que promueve la flacidez, las estrías y la celulitis

View this post on Instagram

You do NOT have to exit this pandemic with new ABS or a NEW BODY or the ability to speak a new language or 20 new degrees. Your MENTAL HEALTH is so much more important than ANY OF THOSE THINGS. Even if social media sometimes suggests otherwise. This has been on my mind a lot lately. My inbox is full of your messages about Covid, and how you’re struggling with disordered eating or body image issues, or the feelings that your plans for your life have become twisted, stunted, broken. Only you are NOT broken. You’re learning to EXIST within an entirely new framework, one that has been rocked and changed by a virus, one that is STILL rocking, still changing. So it is OK to be anxious. To have great days mingled with OHMYGOSH days. To feel like you’re getting the hang of it at one moment, then have all the emotions the next. It’s ok. Be gentle to yourself. Know your emotions are valid. And that your responsibility right now is to your MENTAL HEALTH, not to some standard of perfect that society seems to shout about. If you need to REST and RECHARGE, great. Good. Do it. If you want to run, sweat, workout, train, do it too. Find what SPEAKS TO YOU in this moment, what soothes the softer parts of your mind, and listen to it. Resist the urge to adopt goals that do not SERVE YOU. Instead treat yourself like a friend: with kindness, with love, with understanding. Because babygirl, this chaos is going to be hard for a while. But it doesn’t mean you have to be hard on yourself. Just a reminder today. . . . #feminist #womenirl #selflove #bodypositive #iweigh #meufparis #aufeminin #mentalhealthmatters