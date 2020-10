Encuentran un barco nazi que podría ocultar el tesoro de la Cámara de Ámbar, la ‘octava maravilla del mundo’

View this post on Instagram

We have written more than once about the activities undertaken by the Baltictech team in the Baltic Sea. 😊As it turns out, over the past year, they have been tirelessly searching for a particular wreck – the German steamer Karlsruhe – believing that it could be the most interesting, undiscovered story from the bottom of the Baltic Sea so far. The German steamer Karlsruhe, after Gustloff, Goya and Steuben, was the next ship to take part in Operation Hannibal, the largest maritime evacuation in history. This discovery may provide groundbreaking information on the disappearance of the legendary Amber Room. Why? Because it was in Königsberg where the Amber Room was seen for the last time. Also, from there, the Karlsruhe steamer, heavily loaded sailed out on her last voyage. Detailed information can be found in the news tab on our website. In today's Fakty TVN (English: Facts) in Polish TVN and Wydarzenia (English:Events) in Polsat TV there will be a brief interview with Tomasz Stachura. We encourage you to watch it.