Albóndigas con salsa barbacoa y cerveza: ¡La receta más jugosa!

Back with a NEW RECIPE!! One Skillet Chicken Meatballs with Aubergine, BOOM 💥! I love meatballs, but they must be flavorful and fluffy 😊, and come with a side of rice or mashed potatoes (and ok… cauliflower rice is also valid at times 😝). These are hearty and based on my grandma's cuisine. She always used beef and pork, and bread with milk instead of breadcrumbs, but chicken mince was what I got in the freezer and I've added some leftover salsa verde to take the meatballs to the next level. Hope you like it! ___ INGREDIENTS (makes 16 meatballs) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meatballs 🔸500g chicken mince 🔸1 large egg, slightly beaten 🔸3 heaped tablespoons of breadcrumbs 🔸2 heaped tablespoons salsa verde or pesto 🔸Salt and black pepper 🔸Flour to coat the meatballs ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sauce 🔸1 large aubergine, sliced 🔸1 medium onion, finely chopped 🔸1 garlic clove, peeled and minced 🔸2 ripe tomatoes, peeled and shredded 🔸150ml white wine 🔸1 bay leaf 🔸Salt, black pepper and nutmeg 🔸Parsley to serve (optional) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ METHOD 1. Mix the chicken, egg, breacrumbs, the salsa, some salt and pepper in a bowl. Make balls (I use 1.5Tbsp ice-cream scoop) and coat them with flour. 2. Heat some olive oil in a pan. Fry the meatballs all around until golden. Set them aside. 3. On the same pan, add some olive oil if needed and fry the aubergine, about 2min per side. Set it aside. 4. At medium heat, add the onion and cook for 5min until it starts to get translucent. Add the wine and once you no longer smell the alcohol add the garlic and tomatoes with a pinch of salt, pepper and nutmeg. 5. In parallel bring some water to the boil. Once the sofrito is ready (the onion should be completely soft) add a glass of boiling water. Mix well and add the bay leaf and the meatballs. Cook for 20min. If the sauce gets too thick just keep adding some water. 6. Add the aubergine and cook for 5 more min. 7. Decorate with some parsley and serve.